The Comedy Catch 1400 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Celebrating his eighth season on Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”, comedian Killer Beaz is touring the nation when not filming. With over four decades of comedy clubs, theatres, television, and radio, Killer Beaz is legendary in the comedy industry. Beaz continues to make regular stops to The Grand Ole Opry, and his family friendly show will be on stage at The Comedy Catch in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Thursday - Saturday, July 11th - 13th at 7:00 PM. Tickets and information for the tour are available at www.KillerBeaz.com.

