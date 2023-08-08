Comedy Tap Takeover

to

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Free monthly standup comedy showcase featuring local and touring comedians. $3 Tallboy specials. This month features Cortney Warner, Trey Dunn, and Matt Harris

Hosted by Chris Hill @chillcomedy423

Info

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Comedy, Food & Drink, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-08-08 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-08-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-08-08 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedy Tap Takeover - 2023-08-08 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Pulse Entertainment Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

July 18, 2023

Wednesday

July 19, 2023

Thursday

July 20, 2023

Friday

July 21, 2023

Saturday

July 22, 2023

Sunday

July 23, 2023

Monday

July 24, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours