Comedy Tap Takeover

C. Hill
August flyer
Free monthly standup comedy showcase featuring local and touring comedians. $3 Tallboy specials. This month features Cortney Warner, Trey Dunn, and Matt Harris
Hosted by Chris Hill @chillcomedy423
to
Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
