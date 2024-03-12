Comedy Tap Takeover

C. Hill
March flyer
Free monthly standup comedy showcase featuring local and touring comedians. $3 Tallboy specials. This month features Neil Rubenstein, Will Abeles, Brandon Jarrell, and Rob Wentz.
to
Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
