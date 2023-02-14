Comedy Tap Takeover

Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Free monthly standup comedy showcase featuring local and touring comedians. $3 Tallboy specials. This month features Hilliary Begley, Jeff Greenspan, Bridgette Martin, and Ian Sharp.

Hosted by Chris Hill @chillcomedy423

Comedy, Food & Drink, This & That
