Southern Adventist University welcomes Constance Gane, PhD, who will present “The Assyrian War Machine: Expansion and Conquest” on Monday, March 25, at 7 p.m. in Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on campus as part of the lecture series highlighting the history and archaeology of the ancient Near East. Visit southern.edu/southernevents for live-stream options and additional information.