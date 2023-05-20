× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Free 3rd Saturday Gardening Class

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 2023 series of 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m., with “Container Gardening” taught by Master Gardener Karen Webster. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place in person at the UT-Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga or online via Zoom. To sign up to attend in person or to register for the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-container-gardening/

Karen Webster comments, “Whether you are an apartment dweller with a green thumb and a balcony or a plant-lover with a patio or a gardener with a large yard, you can always make room for a container garden. Containers can vary from the elegant to the whimsical, but with the proper planning and a touch of imagination, you can plant a successful container garden that will enhance your landscape whether large or small. While containers are the perfect answer to gardeners with only a terrace, outdoor patio or limited yard area, there are differences between planting in pots and in-ground planting. This presentation will explain and demonstrate how to choose the right container for different spaces and how various combinations of plants can be used for effect in different sized containers, as well as tips for the type of soil needed and how to ensure your display thrives.“ Join the class in person or via Zoom to learn Karen's secrets for creating beautiful arrangements to enhance any area of your outdoor spaces!