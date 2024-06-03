× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/core-training-for-pain-relief-in-person-class-1 posture

Learn how to strengthen the deep core and protect the spine in this 75-minute training class.

We will be learning proper positioning of the pelvis, alignment of the spine, and how to strengthen the core for more stability and strength. Expect to learn, but also expect to work.

All ages and levels are welcome.

About the instructor:

Courtney Smith has been intrigued by science, health, and longevity from a young age. Growing up with constant illness, chronic depression, and feeling out of touch with her body drew her attention to holistic health strategies. She has spent 15 years involved in the fitness industry either as a personal trainer or a lifestyle coach.

After struggling with workout-related pain for 10 years, she discovered the benefits of Functional Patterns training methodology. She began the certification process in 2019 and now runs the only facility using Functional Patterns training in Tennessee.