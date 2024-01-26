× Expand Corey Smith Suburban Drawl Tour with special guest Jeb Gipson Corey Smith Suburban Drawl Tour with special guest Jeb Gipson - live performance at The Signal - Concert Hall

This event is 18+, however, minors are permitted accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Corey Smith

Progressive Country

Corey Smith has amassed an unfailingly devout fan base, not only in his native Southeast region but all around the nation simply by telling it the way it is. He has released 11 albums—including 2011’s Top 20 release “The Broken Record”. In Summer 2015 Corey teamed up with producer Keith Stegall (Alan Jackson, Zac Brown Band) for his album “While the Gettin’ Is Good” released on Sugar Hill Records. Smith’s concerts, documented on his live records “Live in Chattanooga” and “Live From Buckhead”, regularly sell out with audiences singing along to such fan favorites as the coming-of-age anthem “Twenty-One”, the nostalgic time warp “If I Could Do It Again” and the group hug “I Love Everyone”. Corey has just released his new album titled “Suburban Drawl” produced by Erik Dylan. You can hear Corey’s new Single “Cellophane” along with the rest of the album now on all music platforms!

Jeb Gipson

Nashville Sound

A Georgia native, Jeb Gipson grew up in Lakemont, GA. From singing in church to playing all over the country with his dad’s bluegrass band, music has always been a part of his life. With influences like Keith Ubran, John Mayer, Ricky Skaggs and Brooks and Dunn, his music has been described as “good ole boy point of view with some serious soul behind it.” Jeb has toured with acts such as Riley Green, Jon Langston, Hardy, Morgan Wallen and more.