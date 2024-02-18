× Expand Corey Taylor Corey Taylor ft. Des Rocs, Jigsaw Youth - live performance at The Signal - Concert Hall

This event is 18+, however, minors are permitted accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Corey Taylor

Metal

Corey Taylor redefines what it means to be a Renaissance Man. In the span of a year, he’ll go from fronting Grammy Award-winning hard rock leaders Slipknot and Stone Sour to penning a New York Times-bestseller to acting in a film. No matter what he does, he always manages to connect as well. You’ll hear him not only because he’s typically the loudest one in the room (which doesn’t hurt his cause either), but because he’s also got something to say.

Now approaching two decades, Slipknot’s rise is legendary. In addition to notching a 2005 Grammy Award in the category of “Best Metal Performance” for “Before I Forget,” the group has achieved four multi-platinum albums with .5: The Gray Chapter fast approaching gold status. They’ve headlined sold out tours globally as well as numerous festivals Rockstar Mayhem Festival (twice), Rock on the Range, Download (U.K.), Rock In Rio (Brazil), Soundwave (Australia), and Slipknot’s very own Knotfest, in the U.S., Japan and Mexico. Simultaneously, Stone Sour built a legacy of their own. The band’s canon includes two gold-selling albums, a platinum single in “Through Glass,” as well as the sprawling two-disc epic House of Gold & Bones Parts 1&2, which even encompasses an acclaimed graphic novel series of the same name for Dark Horse Comics. Everybody from Dave Grohl to Travis Barker and Tech N9ne have sought Taylor for collaborations.

Des Rocs

Alternative

With his tagline "Bringing rock & roll back to the people," Danny Rocco, who operates under the moniker Des Rocs, emerged in 2017 with a blues-slapped, fist-pumping electro-rock aesthetic that looks to modernize the rock & roll paradigm. A trio of EPs preceded the release of his high-energy full-length debut, 2021's A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place. He inked a deal with Sumerian Records before releasing his sophomore long-player, 2023's swaggering Dream Machine.

Citing influences that range from Queen, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, and Roy Orbison to Muse, Kanye West, and Grandson, the Long Island native got his start alongside Gerry Lange in the pop duo Secret Weapons. The group signed with Epic Records in 2015 and released the electro-pop single "Something New," which became a hit. Appearances on NBC's Today and an opening tour slot with Fun. followed, as did the duo's full-length debut, As the Setting Sun Comes Crashing Down on Me, which arrived in 2017. Later that year, Rocco began rolling out a new, more hard rock-oriented sound under the name Des Rocs. Employing a sonic aesthetic that was more in line with the Struts, Royal Blood, and the Black Keys, he released an EP, Let the Vultures In, in 2018. 2019 marked the arrival of a second EP, Martyr Parade, with This Is Our Life appearing in 2020. His fiery debut long-player, A Real Good Person in a Real Bad Place, arrived in 2021 and was promoted by a co-headlining tour with Canadian rock band the Blue Stones. Sumerian Records issued Des Rocs' sophomore full-length effort, Dream Machine, in 2023.

- from AllMusic.com

Jigsaw Youth

Metal

Jigsaw Youth is an all female punk/grunge band from Staten Island, NY that brings a new wave of raw distortion and elements of 90s alternative rock. It’s members include Maria Alvarez on bass and vocals, Nastacha Beck on guitar, and Alex Dmytrow on drums!