Cousins Maine Lobster

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga Lobster Lovers 🦞 Cousins Maine Lobster is heading to Wanderlinger Brewing Company!! 👀 Meet on March 8 for all your MAINE lobster favorites!! 😍

.

FAQs about Mobile Ordering

📲 Order on the app and skip the line! Mobile ordering starts when the truck opens for service. Head straight to our pickup window at your designated pickup time!

❗ Mobile app ordering is limited. But you can always order with us directly at the truck!

🎁 Use our app and join our loyalty program to earn points for free food! Orders placed through our app receive points automatically, or you can scan your app loyalty card at the window during checkout!

🚚Please note: we are the Food Truck option in the mobile app. Make sure you are ordering for the correct location, as we cannot transfer orders. We can’t wait to see you!

Info

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Food & Drink
423-269-7979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cousins Maine Lobster - 2023-05-16 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cousins Maine Lobster - 2023-05-16 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cousins Maine Lobster - 2023-05-16 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cousins Maine Lobster - 2023-05-16 16:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

May 12, 2023

Saturday

May 13, 2023

Sunday

May 14, 2023

Monday

May 15, 2023

Tuesday

May 16, 2023

Wednesday

May 17, 2023

Thursday

May 18, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours