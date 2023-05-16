× Expand Cousins Cousins

Chattanooga Lobster Lovers 🦞 Cousins Maine Lobster is heading to Wanderlinger Brewing Company!! 👀 Meet on March 8 for all your MAINE lobster favorites!! 😍

FAQs about Mobile Ordering

📲 Order on the app and skip the line! Mobile ordering starts when the truck opens for service. Head straight to our pickup window at your designated pickup time!

❗ Mobile app ordering is limited. But you can always order with us directly at the truck!

🎁 Use our app and join our loyalty program to earn points for free food! Orders placed through our app receive points automatically, or you can scan your app loyalty card at the window during checkout!

🚚Please note: we are the Food Truck option in the mobile app. Make sure you are ordering for the correct location, as we cannot transfer orders. We can’t wait to see you!