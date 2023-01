× Expand Cousins Maine Lobster Cousins Maine Lobster

On Tuesday we are welcoming Cousins Maine Lobster for the first time at the brewery! They will be set up from 4-8pm slinging their famous lobster eats! If you are not familiar with Cousins, they are famous for lobster rolls, lobster mac n cheese and so many other delicious lobster dishes! Get here early as the line forms fast! Grab a beer and play a board game while you wait!