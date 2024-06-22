× Expand Crabtree Farms Annual 100 Dinner & Auction

Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga’s Annual 100 Dinner & Auction

Saturday June 22nd, 2024 | 6-9 pm

Crabtree Farms 1000 E 30th Street Chattanooga, TN 37407

The Annual 100 Dinner & Auction is Crabtree Farms' signature fundraising event and you won’t want to miss this farm-to-table experience. We feature food and beverages sourced from within 100 miles of the farm, prepared by Chattanooga’s best chefs & artisans, all nestled within the beautiful backdrop of the farm and to the gentle tempo of bluegrass music. It’s a magical evening that raises money to support the many educational and community programs at Crabtree Farms.

Tables of 6 or individual tickets are available on our website.

Gather your friends and join us for the best meal of the year. Community building never tasted so good!

A special Thank You to the incredible sponsors of this event: Lupi's Pizza Pies, HHM CPAs, Southeastern Trust Company, Kubota of Chattanooga, Barn Nursery, Landrace Bioscience Inc., and Merchant Land Holdings.

If you have questions about sponsorship, contact Lena Banks at lbanks@crabtreefarms.org for more information.