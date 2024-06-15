Cracking Contraptions: Inventors Day
Wallace and Gromit: Get Cracking!
Cracking Contraptions: Inventors Day! | June 15
Inspired by our summer traveling exhibit, Wallace & Gromit™: Get Cracking!, dive into the world of unique Chattanooga inventions and simple machines throughout the Museum. Before you explore the home of cheese-loving inventor Wallace and his loyal dog, Gromit, discover the rich history of local inventions.
