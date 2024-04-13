× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing CRAWFISH BOIL 2024 - 1 Wanderlinger Brewing

🦐🍻 Get ready for the ultimate Southern feast at WanderLinger Brewing's 3rd Annual Crawfish Boil on April 13th! 🎉

Join us as we dive into over 500 pounds of fresh Louisiana Crawfish, paired perfectly with andouille sausage, corn, and potatoes. Plus, some of these delectable critters will be boiled in our signature 100 Day IPA, adding an extra layer of flavor that you won't want to miss!

A huge shoutout to Randy Dean, straight from the bayou, bringing his secret recipe and serving as our honorary chef for the day!

Our Crawfish Boil is free to attend and kicks off on Saturday, April 13th, starting at 11am until the last mudbug is devoured. Rain or shine, join us for this unforgettable event with ample seating available indoors and outdoors.

Paid parking is conveniently located all around the building.

In addition to our exceptional beer selection, we offer wine, liquor, cider, and non-alcoholic options for those seeking gluten-free or alternative beverages.

Baskets of Crawfish, andouille sausage, corn, and potatoes will be available for purchase by the pound. Our patio is dog-friendly, and this event is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Feel free to walk up anytime throughout the day - it's first-come, first-serve, and when they're gone, they're gone!

Be sure to mark yourself as "Going" so we can ensure we have enough pounds of crawfish ready for everyone! 🦐 #WanderLingerCrawfishBoil #SouthernDelights #GetCrackin' 🎶