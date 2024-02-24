Create Your Own Magical Mushroom Forest - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/2/24/create-your-own-magical-mushroom-forest Forest

Come learn how to paint and put together your very own mini magical mushroom forest! We will be learning how to paint realistic mushrooms (pre-made out of clay) and how to assemble these shadow boxes using artificial and dried flowers.

Supplies: All materials will be provided and included in your ticket price. Everyone will get to take their mushroom sculpture art home!

About the instructor:

Lindsey Prince is a self-taught artist who likes to explore things in new and unconventional ways. She is also a small business owner and operator. Following the "rules" has never been her favorite way to do things, and her artwork is no different. Her love for drawing and painting began with a high school art class, where she was introduced to the purpose and exhilaration of creation and self-expression through art. She has since worked for years developing her own style.

She resides in North Georgia, just over the state line from Chattanooga, TN with her husband and two boys. While Lindsey works mostly in watercolor and some sculpture/3-D art she remains an avid craft enthusiast of all kinds.