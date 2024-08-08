Create & Sip: Art Deco Embroidery

× Expand The Hunter Museum of American Art Create and Sip

Enjoy a refreshing beverage while making your own creation! A Hunter

educator will lead an exhibition tour followed by a how-to on creating hand-

embroidered wall art with glass beads inspired by Art Deco Glass from the

David Huchthausen Collection, organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA.

$25/adult

$20/museum member

$16/teen (12-17 years old)

Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Registration required