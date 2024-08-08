Create & Sip: Art Deco Embroidery
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
The Hunter Museum of American Art
Create and Sip
Enjoy a refreshing beverage while making your own creation! A Hunter
educator will lead an exhibition tour followed by a how-to on creating hand-
embroidered wall art with glass beads inspired by Art Deco Glass from the
David Huchthausen Collection, organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA.
$25/adult
$20/museum member
$16/teen (12-17 years old)
Wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Registration required