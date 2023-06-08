× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Embroidery craft

Get crafty during this beginner-friendly embroidery class inspired by Nick Cave’s fantastical Soundsuits. Led by a Hunter educator, the program includes a how-to on creating hand-embroidered wall art while participants enjoy a refreshing beverage.

$25/adult, $16/teen (17 and under), $20/member. Price includes all materials and a glass of wine. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available.

Register here: 47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create-and-Sip-Fantastical-Embroidery