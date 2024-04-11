Create& Sip: Zoetropes

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Hand-crafted zoetrope

Enjoy a glass of wine while making your own creation inspired by our special exhibition Networked Nature! Hunter staff will lead an exhibit tour followed by a how-to on creating a zoetrope (a cylinder with a sequence of images that rotates to create the illusion of motion). Open to anyone 21 and over.

$25/adult ($20/member). Price includes all materials and one glass of wine.

Online registration required: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create--Sip-Animation

Networked Nature is organized by the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation.