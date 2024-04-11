Create& Sip: Zoetropes

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy a glass of wine while making your own creation inspired by our special exhibition Networked Nature! Hunter staff will lead an exhibit tour followed by a how-to on creating a zoetrope (a cylinder with a sequence of images that rotates to create the illusion of motion). Open to anyone 21 and over.

$25/adult ($20/member). Price includes all materials and one glass of wine.

Online registration required: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create--Sip-Animation

Networked Nature is organized by the Carl &amp; Marilynn Thoma Foundation.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
423-267-0968
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Create& Sip: Zoetropes - 2024-04-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Create& Sip: Zoetropes - 2024-04-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Create& Sip: Zoetropes - 2024-04-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Create& Sip: Zoetropes - 2024-04-11 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Pulse Travel Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Sorry, no events.

Wednesday

March 27, 2024

Thursday

March 28, 2024

Friday

March 29, 2024

Saturday

March 30, 2024

Sunday

March 31, 2024

Monday

April 1, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours