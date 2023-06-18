Creating in Nature’s Studio: Making Pigments from Native Plants

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Field of flowers at Reflection Riding

On a guided hike at Reflection Riding, collect native plants and learn how to use them to make natural dyes. Then, create art by painting a colorful assortment of these natural pigments onto fabric! The landscape painting from the Hunter Museum’s special exhibition In Nature’s Studio: Two Centuries of American Landscape Painting will serve as inspiration for your creations.

$25/adult ($20 Hunter and Reflection Riding Members); Free to youth 17 and under.

Register here: 47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Natural-Dying-at-Reflection-Riding

In Nature’s Studio is organized by the Reading Public Museum, Reading, Pennsylvania. Generously sponsored by Southeastern Trust Company. Marketing support provided by Chattanooga Tourism Company.