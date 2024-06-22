Creative Cyanotypes: Focus On Flora

× Expand Photo via Canva painting

Join us for a hands-on and exciting experience at where we'll explore the art of cyanotype printmaking!

In this workshop, you will be guided through a fun & user-friendly artmaking technique that dates back to the 1800s and relates to both photography and printmaking! Using the power of the sun, water, chemistry and a few other items, you will have the opportunity to create unique one-of-a-kind vibrant blue artworks on paper and/or fabric.

We will experiment with creative compositions focusing on botanical/ nature designs, but you will have the option of combining organic items with other found, non-organic materials.

Supplies: All necessary materials will be provided, but participants should think about bringing their own flattened floral/ botanical items from home to help elevate the possibilities! Please note that items shouldn’t be damp or wet, so allow items to mostly dry (but not crunchy & deteriorating) prior to class. (Materials that are flat or nearly flat are easiest to use, but slightly 3D items can also be used. All items can be transparent or opaque, but results are more effective & interesting if they are somewhat transparent or are composed of positive and negative spaces, shapes, and/or patterns. )**If you would like to make a t-shirt, white Cotton is best and you will need to pre-launder it prior to class.**

About the instructor:

Carrie Pendergrass has her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Art, with a concentration in Painting, from the University of Tennessee Knoxville. She also received a Masters of Education degree from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. Over the last 25 years, Carrie has been a freelance artist, curator, educator, and small-business owner. She left her position as Gallery Director for the local non-profit H*Art Gallery just before the pandemic. She currently works as a professional artist, doing freelance art instruction and running her curatorial passion project, CHA ART SPACE, at the Chattanooga Airport. She’s taught all ages from kindergarten through senior adult via grant-funded opportunities like Arts Build’s Artist-in-Residency Program and private and public instruction through Townsend Atelier, Hart Gallery, UTC, Southern Adventist University, the Chattery and other venues. You can find her as “Sewn to the Sea” on Facebook and Instagram and through sewntothesea.com.