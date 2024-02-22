Creative Destruction, Entrepreneurship, & Discovery

× Expand The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Dr. Claudia W. Kramer (above) welcomes Dr. Russell Sobel to give the 2024 Burkett Miller Distinguished Lecture

2024 Burkett Miller Distinguished Lecture and Dinner, hosted by the UTC's Scott L. Probasco, Jr., Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise

“Creative Destruction” is the term given by noted Austrian Economist Joseph Schumpeter to the process in which new firms replace old firms. Entrepreneurship is therefore both creative (brings about new things for the future) and destructive (destroying old ways in the process). A strong case can be made that technology is accelerating the pace of this process. Dr. Russell Sobel's talk will explore this process, why it is important, how economies can best cope with it, and the political battlegrounds it creates.

This free event (REGISTRATION REQUIRED) features a cocktail reception, dinner and the presentation and discussion. Valet parking will be provided by Common House.