Creative Exchange @ the Hunter

Hunter Museum
Creative Exchange at the Hunter
In partnership with Creative Exchange of Chattanooga, the Hunter invites
local visual, literary and performing arts creatives to a space of inspiration
and play. Use inspiration pieces from the special exhibits and permanent
collection to sketch, paint, sing, speak, or instrumentalize your creative
visions as a part of the creative exchange community. Free and open to
all.
Basic art supplies are provided. Instruments and sound equipment are
generously loaned by Chattanooga Girls Rock. This series is presented in
collaboration with the CHI Memorial Community Arts and Well Being
Committee.