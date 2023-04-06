Creative Exchange @ the Hunter

× Expand Hunter Museum Creative Exchange at the Hunter

In partnership with Creative Exchange of Chattanooga, the Hunter invites

local visual, literary and performing arts creatives to a space of inspiration

and play. Use inspiration pieces from the special exhibits and permanent

collection to sketch, paint, sing, speak, or instrumentalize your creative

visions as a part of the creative exchange community. Free and open to

all.

Basic art supplies are provided. Instruments and sound equipment are

generously loaned by Chattanooga Girls Rock. This series is presented in

collaboration with the CHI Memorial Community Arts and Well Being

Committee.