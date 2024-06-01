× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/creative-exploration-of-green-color-theory-journaling-in-person green

Oftentimes, green evokes feelings of tranquility, harmony, and vitality. It is also a color that allows us to feel more connected to the Earth. Join Textile Designer Kerri Besse as she discusses our emotional response to green and a one-hour color theory lesson. Students will have time for self-reflection, journaling, and group discussions throughout the class. We will also make a small green-themed collage for you to take home.

Students are encouraged to bring something green that holds sentimental value to them. A journal, pen, and collage supplies will be provided.

About the instructor:

Kerri Anne Besse is a multi-disciplined designer and developer with over a decade of experience creating and merchandising products for the home decor market. She is an expert in managing complex relationships with suppliers, artisans, and vendors. Kerri is capable of identifying unique ideas for development, color trends, and fabrics. A positive influencer with a passionate curiosity for learning and discovering new ways in which to work.