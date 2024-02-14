Creative Exploration of Yellow: Color Theory & Journaling - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Spend an afternoon learning about our emotional response to the color yellow! A one-hour color theory lesson will be followed by a guided art project. From sunshine yellow to orange hues, yellow can evoke a range of emotions. One thing it does signify is the start of Spring! Students will have time for self-reflection and group discussions throughout the class.

Before the class, students are encouraged to spend some time looking for things that are yellow out in nature, at the grocery store, or in their own homes. If a favorite yellow item is found, please bring this to class. A journal and pen will be provided. Each student will have an art project to take home as well!

About the instructor:

Kerri Anne Besse is a multi-disciplined designer and developer with over a decade of experience creating and merchandising products for the home decor market. She is an expert in managing complex relationships with suppliers, artisans, and vendors. Kerri is capable of identifying unique ideas for development, color trends, and fabrics. A positive influencer with a passionate curiosity for learning and discovering new ways in which to work.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Talks & Readings
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Creative Exploration of Yellow: Color Theory & Journaling - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-14 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Creative Exploration of Yellow: Color Theory & Journaling - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-14 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Creative Exploration of Yellow: Color Theory & Journaling - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-14 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Creative Exploration of Yellow: Color Theory & Journaling - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-02-14 08:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

February 14, 2024

Thursday

February 15, 2024

Friday

February 16, 2024

Saturday

February 17, 2024

Sunday

February 18, 2024

Monday

February 19, 2024

Tuesday

February 20, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours