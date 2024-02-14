Creative Exploration of Yellow: Color Theory & Journaling - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/creative-exploration-of-yellow-color-theory-journaling journal

Spend an afternoon learning about our emotional response to the color yellow! A one-hour color theory lesson will be followed by a guided art project. From sunshine yellow to orange hues, yellow can evoke a range of emotions. One thing it does signify is the start of Spring! Students will have time for self-reflection and group discussions throughout the class.

Before the class, students are encouraged to spend some time looking for things that are yellow out in nature, at the grocery store, or in their own homes. If a favorite yellow item is found, please bring this to class. A journal and pen will be provided. Each student will have an art project to take home as well!

About the instructor:

Kerri Anne Besse is a multi-disciplined designer and developer with over a decade of experience creating and merchandising products for the home decor market. She is an expert in managing complex relationships with suppliers, artisans, and vendors. Kerri is capable of identifying unique ideas for development, color trends, and fabrics. A positive influencer with a passionate curiosity for learning and discovering new ways in which to work.