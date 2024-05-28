Creative Writing 101 - Unleash Your Inner Writer!

× Expand Image via Canva writing

Unleash your inner writer!

Dive into the world of storytelling as we dissect carefully selected short stories, engaging in lively discussions about themes, characters, and writing techniques. Following each discussion, participants will have the opportunity to craft their own narratives through guided writing prompts. In a supportive environment, sharing and feedback sessions will nurture growth and collaboration among peers. Concluding with reflections and anticipation for future sessions, this workshop promises to ignite creativity and foster a vibrant community of writers.

About the instructor:

Bryan Dredla is a lifelong enthusiast for all things written, from the sweetest love notes, novels, and short stories. If you couldn't tell he's a big fan of the oxford comma. Drawing inspiration from the raw honesty of Charles Bukowski and the unconventional shock of Chuck Palahniuk, Bryan thrives on taking a seemingly sunny day and spinning it into an unexpected, thrilling tropical storm. Belief in the power of transformation — that anyone can turn a mundane prompt into a captivating narrative from a fresh angle. Bryan recently relocated from Las Vegas to Chattanooga for love, and is excited to embark on this creative adventure with you. Get ready to break a few rules along the way in this class!