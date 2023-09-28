× Expand IMAX, Disney Studios See The Creator in IMAX, starting one day early on September 28th!

Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory…only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

September 28th at 8:30 PM

September 29th – October 1st at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM

October 3rd – October 5th at 6:15 PM