IMAX, Disney Studios
See The Creator in IMAX, starting one day early on September 28th!
Joshua, a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war…and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory…only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.
Pricing:
General Admission - $15.00
Members* - $13.00
Deluxe/River Society - $10.00
No separate pricing for child tickets
*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.
River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.
Showtimes (Eastern Time):
September 28th at 8:30 PM
September 29th – October 1st at 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM
October 3rd – October 5th at 6:15 PM