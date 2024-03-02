Crocheting 101: Granny Squares - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by rocknwool on Unsplash Crochet

In this class, you'll learn a few fundamentals of crocheting used to make a granny square. Starting with a foundation chain, slip stitch and double crochet, this class will teach you the basics to make one of the most iconic crochet patterns. You will also understand the methods of assembling this project into a larger project, and leave with your own crochet hook and a skein of yarn to keep practicing on your own.

All supplies included. Everyone will receive a crochet hook and skein of wool to keep.

About the instructor:

A recent graduate from UTK's architecture program, Melissa Lozano Lykes has been crocheting since age 4 and added knitting to this repertoire next. Their projects range from hats and scarves to a patchwork blanket used to display practice learning new skills. They are driven by a desire to help others create cool things they enjoy.