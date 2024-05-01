× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/cute-and-creepy-creatures-drawing-painting-in-person-class cute

It's cute....but creepy.

Spend your evening imagining all sorts of fuzzy big eyed bunnies with giant horns or bats with soft pink fluffy fur. Using pencil, pen and various paints we will create illustrations, drawings and paintings of the lesser-appreciated cute creatures of spring!

Supplies: All materials are supplied for this workshop.

About the instructor:

Christy Singleton is a visual artist and educator. She teaches art appreciation at Atlanta Technical College and enjoys creating projects with students at all levels of experience. You can find more information about Christy on her website.