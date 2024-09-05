× Expand John Dooley Daniel Champagne at Songbirds on 9/5/24

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $25

General Admission Day of Show: $30

Growing up in the Bega Valley on the Far South Coast of New South Wales, Australia, the story goes that the young singer-songwriter and one of a kind guitar virtuoso first picked up his instrument of choice as a 5-year-old following in the footsteps of a musical father. Daniel Champagne began writing songs at 12, training classically throughout his teens and performing wherever he could, honing his craft and developing the dynamic live show that he is renowned for today. At 18 he finished school, turned professional and hit the road without looking back.

The following 15 years have seen him independently release 7 studio albums, tour relentlessly around the globe, play some of the biggest festivals under the sun and share stages with the likes of Tommy Emmanuel, INXS, John Butler, Lucinda Williams, Ani DiFranco, Judy Collins and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

He has been described as “the finest guitar player of this generation,” “a leading light in acoustic music,” and “a performer that must be seen to be believed.” He will be back touring across the United States in September 2024—and you won't want to miss it!