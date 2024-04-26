× Expand MEF Dash & Bash 2024

The much-anticipated Mountain Education Foundation (MEF) springtime fundraiser, Dash & Bash, will be held on Friday, April 26, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. outside of the Signal Mountain Middle/High School (SMMHS), 2650 Sam Powell Trail.

Back by popular demand, this year will include the Mountain Mile, a one-mile fun run that starts at the SMMHS and loops beside the Shackleford Ridge Park Soccer Pavilion. The Bash community party, with inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides and many of the favorite activity booths, has a small-town block party feel and will offer a variety of food trucks for fun culinary options. Hundreds of people young and old attend the Bash, even if they choose not to enter the Dash.

Open to the public, all are welcome to attend the Dash and Bash, a key fundraiser to benefit Signal students. Funds raised through the event contribute to the annual MEF grant allocations for Nolan Elementary, Thrasher Elementary and Signal Mountain Middle/High School, the three Signal Mountain public schools. Each school determines how they will use their funding each year. Traditionally they have prioritized hiring staff for classes and needs not covered by public funding, including STEM, Spanish, Tech/Computers, Tutoring, Intervention, and more. A complete list of what is funded this year by donations to MEF is at: MEFtoday.org.

Admission into the event is free. Attendees must purchase wristbands or tickets for inflatables and activity booths. Advance race registration and discount tickets and wristbands are available through April 22. The link for registration is found on the MEF website, MEFtoday.org. Early registration is $25 for the fun run. There is no entry fee for the Bash, though there are costs associated with activities. Wristbands for unlimited Bash activities can be purchased in advance for $30. Day-of prices at the event are higher. Pre-registered runners can pick up packets at the SMMHS on Thursday, April 25, 5:00-7:00 pm. Race day registration is available with pricing increasing to $40 for all runners and wristbands. All sales are final, and the event will be held rain or shine.