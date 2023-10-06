× Expand Ruby Falls Date Night at Dread Hollow

Score a Date Night package ticket and you and a special someone can get R.I.P. treatment in the Dread Hollow Date Night lounge, including a Dread Hollow character meet & greet. Then, venture through Dread Hollow's three hair-raising haunted houses! If your love survives the screams, you'll take home gourmet treats for two, a professional Date Night printed photo with custom-themed background, and coupons to local businesses.

Tickets and all the gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.

Happens on the following Dates:

Oct 6, 2023, 8:00pm to 9:50pm EDT

Oct 19, 2023, 8:00pm to 9:50pm EDT