Date Night at Dread Hollow

to

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Score a Date Night package ticket and you and a special someone can get R.I.P. treatment in the Dread Hollow Date Night lounge, including a Dread Hollow character meet & greet. Then, venture through Dread Hollow's three hair-raising haunted houses! If your love survives the screams, you'll take home gourmet treats for two, a professional Date Night printed photo with custom-themed background, and coupons to local businesses.

Tickets and all the gory details at www.dreadhollow.com.

Happens on the following Dates:

Oct 6, 2023, 8:00pm to 9:50pm EDT

Oct 19, 2023, 8:00pm to 9:50pm EDT

Info

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions
423-269-6127
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Date Night at Dread Hollow - 2023-10-06 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Date Night at Dread Hollow - 2023-10-06 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Date Night at Dread Hollow - 2023-10-06 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Date Night at Dread Hollow - 2023-10-06 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

September 7, 2023

Friday

September 8, 2023

Saturday

September 9, 2023

Sunday

September 10, 2023

Monday

September 11, 2023

Tuesday

September 12, 2023

Wednesday

September 13, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours