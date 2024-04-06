× Expand Image courtesy of Caroline Hatfield "the moon made mirrors out of shallow traces of water" sculpture by Caroline Hatfield

This April, Wavelength Space is thrilled to present "Daylighting", a two-person exhibition featuring sculptural works by Caroline Hatfield and paintings by Kat Spears. "Daylighting" refers to the process of visible river restoration in which urban development is removed from a waterway. The work in this show similarly aims to daylight the subterranean, paved-over, or otherwise invisible ecological undercurrents of our lives, and our intimate ties to this natural world that we are both part of and in relationship with. Both artists explore these concepts via an interrogation of dualities such as figure and ground, the figure and the landscape, presence and absence, psychological and physical space.

The show will be free and open to the public during our opening reception on Saturday, April 6 between 5-8pm and will be available by appointment through May 3rd. To book an appointment you can visit: wavelengthspace.com or @wavelength_space on IG