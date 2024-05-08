× Expand The Signal DAYSEEKER: DARK SUN TOUR - w/ Polaris, Rain City Drive, AVOID - live performance at The Signal - Concert Hall

This event is 18+, however, minors are permitted accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

DayseekerPost-HardcoreDAYSEEKER embody what a rock band can be in the 21st century. Untethered from rules and agnostic of genre confines, the Southern California quartet—Rory Rodriguez [vocals], Gino Sgambelluri [guitar], Ramone Valerio [bass], and Mike Karle [drums]—exist outside of any and all boundaries. As such, they seamlessly absorb culture at lightspeed, layering hypnotic hard rock and metallic catharsis above soundscapes punctuated by glistening post-pop, experimental indie, and alternative R&B. Tallying hundreds of millions of streams, selling out shows, and earning acclaim from the likes of Alternative Press and more, the band crystallize this outlier vision on their 2022 fifth full-length offering, Dark Sun [Spinefarm Records].

“Overall, it feels more grownup,” observes Rory. “It’s less like we’re scene kids trying to be a rock band, and we’re actually a group of guys making rock music on our terms. We realized we were happier creating this way.”

Grinding on a series of independent releases, DAYSEEKER reached critical mass with 2019’s Sleeptalk. The title track “Sleeptalk” impressively gathered 25 million Spotify streams and over 4 million YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, “Burial Plot” surpassed 12 million Spotify streams, contributing to over 125 million streams total for the LP. Inciting rave reviews, Alternative Press applauded, “DAYSEEKER are doing more than following along with the trend of blending genres. They’ve paved the way to something new and exciting that music has been craving for some time now.” Beyond touring with The Devil Wears Prada and We Came As Romans, they sold out headline dates and even performed Sleeptalk in its entirety on the road. Along the way, the band recorded what would become Dark Sun with regular collaborator and producer Daniel Braunstein. During this time, Rory experienced trials and tribulations with the passing of his father, yet felt the utmost joy in the birth of his daughter. This cycle of life permeated the process.

“My dad was a musician, and we bonded a lot,” he says. “I lived with him up until three years before he died. When I took a natural interest in music as a kid, he was really excited. He had Parkinson’s on top of cancer, so his quality of life wasn’t great. I’m happy he’s at peace, because he was really struggling towards the end. My daughter was a big surprise, and it was nice he got to meet her. I think he’d be excited to know we made an album about my experience with him. Hopefully, it helps other people dealing with the same situation.”

PolarisMetalcoreFear: humanity’s great divider, but also its most potent unifier.

It’s this very notion that lies at the beating core of Polaris’s third album Fatalism; a record shaped by the sense of despair and dystopia that engulfed the world over the past few years,and the overwhelming accompanying sensation that we were powerless to change course.

Equally steeped in angst and catharsis, an expanded thematic gaze and heavier sonic terrain, Fatalism organically builds on the bleak imagery and hard-hitting soundscapes permeating Polaris’s ARIA Award-nominated 2020 release The Death of Me, galvanizing the Sydney five-piece’s trademark blend of melodic metalcore, lush post rock, electronic flourishes and beyond.

Across 11 tracks, Fatalism wields emphatic relatability and explosive arrangements, from its atmospheric, doom-laden opener Harbinger to the foreboding anthem Nightmare and the pummeling delights of The Crossfire, both dealing in elasticated riffs and the coruscating vocals of Jamie Hails. As a whole, Fatalism casts its gaze more outwardly than its 2020 predecessor The Death Of Me, by contrast a largely introspective record. And while strictly not a pandemic album, it was impossible not to be impacted and influenced by the events surrounding its making. The result is an album that combines Polaris’s trademark melange of ferocity and melody with new sonic twists and a lyrical focus that, while far from easy listening, is as cathartic for the listener as it is the group.