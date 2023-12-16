December Latin Night at Level Up!

× Expand G2G Salsa Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia, Reggaeton

G2G Salsa and Level Up Arcade & Billiards have partnered to bring you Latin Night this November & December! From Memphis, DJ Bori will be playing the hottest Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia and Reggaeton!

Keep in mind...With the location shift for the end of the year, there are some new details!

LOCATION:

Level Up Arcade & Billiards

3801 Ringgold Rd

East Ridge, TN 37412

TIME:

7:30 - 8:00 PM | Complimentary Bachata Class

8:00 - 11:00 PM | Social Dancing

ENTRY:

$10 Cash Only (ATM Available)

ALL Age Event (if accompanied by an adult 21+)

**G2G Hosted Latin Nights are the 3rd Saturday of Every Month**