December Latin Night at Level Up!

to

Level Up Arcade & Billiards 3801 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

G2G Salsa and Level Up Arcade & Billiards have partnered to bring you Latin Night this November & December! From Memphis, DJ Bori will be playing the hottest Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Cumbia and Reggaeton!

Keep in mind...With the location shift for the end of the year, there are some new details!

LOCATION:

Level Up Arcade & Billiards

3801 Ringgold Rd

East Ridge, TN 37412

TIME:

7:30 - 8:00 PM | Complimentary Bachata Class

8:00 - 11:00 PM | Social Dancing

ENTRY:

$10 Cash Only (ATM Available)

ALL Age Event (if accompanied by an adult 21+)

**G2G Hosted Latin Nights are the 3rd Saturday of Every Month**

Info

Level Up Arcade & Billiards 3801 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
Concerts & Live Music
954-663-8521
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - December Latin Night at Level Up! - 2023-12-16 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - December Latin Night at Level Up! - 2023-12-16 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - December Latin Night at Level Up! - 2023-12-16 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - December Latin Night at Level Up! - 2023-12-16 19:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

November 29, 2023

Thursday

November 30, 2023

Friday

December 1, 2023

Saturday

December 2, 2023

Sunday

December 3, 2023

Monday

December 4, 2023

Tuesday

December 5, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours