Declan McKenna – The Big Return w/ Allie Crow Buckley

Declan McKennaIndie RockIn late 2019, Declan McKenna headed out to Nashville to record his second album, , with producer Jay Joyce. By September 2020, he was battling out for a number 1 record with The Rolling Stones. Whilst Declan might have lost that particular battle to the Stones on the very last day of sales, it showed just how far Declan had come since his arrival. The boy most likely to had very quickly become the young man to beat. Declan’s latest album stands as a reflection of our own culture, in a warped carnival mirror sense, but always close enough to see a familiar face staring back. It reflects an entire generation which has been born into a world where there seem to be multiple realities: social media, fake news, post-truth. The unshakeable confidence and boldness of Declan’s voice and the stories he tells allows these songs to truly land; setting the tone for a world-building album, and this new world builds just as the world we know ends. His expansive, experimental structures and loss of inhibitions builds more than just a world but the entire sky and all the stars within it. These tracks and their characters are in constant conversation, they are subtly self-referencing, mature, complex and at times life-affirming but always unafraid to laugh… and Declan McKenna is laughing hysterically as he pushes the big red button. Allie Crow BuckleyIndie PopAllie Crow Buckley’s music is a world unto itself. A journey from deep within the forest to the coastal cliffs. In sound, her music is a paradox, capturing the gentle folk of Joni Mitchell alongside the pagan allure of Black Sabbath. She is known for her balance of ethereal, soaring melodies, strong rhythmic elements, and heavy, rooted low end. This balance, coupled with her allegorical sense of lyricism, lends itself to being both beautifully meditative and unsettling at times. She draws inspiration from numerous sources - from painters, to poets, as well as mythology and her love of classical music from her years of formal training as a dancer. Following the release of her acclaimed debut 2019 EP So Romantic, she released her debut LP, Moonlit and Devious, in 2021 to praise from The New Yorker, NPR, Under The Radar, Paste, and more.