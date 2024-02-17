"Delta Blues" Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern Ensemble

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a Pops Concert on Saturday, February 17 at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. Directed by Ken Parsons and Keith Lloyd, the concert titled “Delta Blues” will feature the Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, and Steel Band and will include songs such as Dean Sorenson’s When the Saints Go Marching In and Louis Armstrong’s Struttin’ With Some Barbecue. This free event is open to the public and will be livestreamed. To learn more, visit southern.edu/musicevents or contact the School of Music at 423.236.2880.