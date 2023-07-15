Dexter and The Moonrocks

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $20

General Admission Day of Show: $25

4 Pack: $60

Hailing from Abilene, Texas, Dexter and The Moonrocks deliver a unique Southern Alternative fusion lovingly dubbed “Western Space Grunge” by their fans. The band released their first single “Couch” in August of 2021, taking the internet by storm. After massive success with the hit single, the band released their self-titled EP featuring a number of hits like “Where I Steer” or “Behave” and received overwhelmingly positive responses. Lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist James Tuffs, lead guitarist/vocal harmonizer Ryan Anderson, bassist Ty Anderson, and drummer/vocal harmonizer Fox, draw on their favorite elements of bands like Nirvana, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Whiskey Myers in order to create the unique sound that can only be described as “Western Space Grunge.”

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
