Digital Marketing 101 for Small Businesses - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Adem AY on Unsplash Photo by Adem AY on Unsplash

If you’re a small business owner or entrepreneur, this class is for you. The class will cover best practices for building a website, managing social media, advertising/promotions, SEO, and more.

Time permitting, the teacher will also review some of the attendees' marketing strategies, websites, and content in real-time as part of the lesson.

About the instructor:

Christian Olivelli has a decade of digital marketing experience from start-ups to Fortune 100 corporations. He currently works full-time for the Mayo Clinic, the world's leading hospital system, and launched the consulting website AskMKG.com in 2023. Originally from Rhode Island, Christian now lives