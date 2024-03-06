Digital Marketing 101 for Small Businesses - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

If you’re a small business owner or entrepreneur, this class is for you. The class will cover best practices for building a website, managing social media, advertising/promotions, SEO, and more.

Time permitting, the teacher will also review some of the attendees' marketing strategies, websites, and content in real-time as part of the lesson.

About the instructor:

Christian Olivelli has a decade of digital marketing experience from start-ups to Fortune 100 corporations. He currently works full-time for the Mayo Clinic, the world's leading hospital system, and launched the consulting website AskMKG.com in 2023. Originally from Rhode Island, Christian now lives

