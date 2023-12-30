Discovery Day at Ruby Falls

× Expand Ruby Falls Celebrate the 95th anniversary of the discovery of Ruby Falls and the kick-off of a year-long celebration!

On December 30th, 95 guests will experience breathtaking Ruby Falls for the original 1928 admission price of $2 on select morning tours. Take home a complimentary keepsake postcard while supplies last and discover lesser-known facts and legends about the cavern as we commemorate Leo Lambert's incredible journey leading to the discovery of Ruby Falls.

Tickets for the $2 Discovery Day tours begin December 21!