Discovery Day at Ruby Falls

to

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Celebrate the 95th anniversary of the discovery of Ruby Falls and the kick-off of a year-long celebration!

On December 30th, 95 guests will experience breathtaking Ruby Falls for the original 1928 admission price of $2 on select morning tours. Take home a complimentary keepsake postcard while supplies last and discover lesser-known facts and legends about the cavern as we commemorate Leo Lambert's incredible journey leading to the discovery of Ruby Falls.

Tickets for the $2 Discovery Day tours begin December 21!

Info

Ruby Falls 1720 South Scenic Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
This & That
423-269-6127
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Discovery Day at Ruby Falls - 2023-12-30 07:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Discovery Day at Ruby Falls - 2023-12-30 07:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Discovery Day at Ruby Falls - 2023-12-30 07:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Discovery Day at Ruby Falls - 2023-12-30 07:30:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

December 1, 2023

Saturday

December 2, 2023

Sunday

December 3, 2023

Monday

December 4, 2023

Tuesday

December 5, 2023

Wednesday

December 6, 2023

Thursday

December 7, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours