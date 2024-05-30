× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/the-diversity-of-democracy-exploring-democratic-systems-around-the-globe educ

The greatness of democracies lies in their ability to foster a system of government that prioritizes individual freedoms, promotes societal progress, and enables peaceful political change. From parliamentary systems to presidential republics, from established democracies to emerging ones, we'll delve into the nuances of governance, electoral systems, and political cultures that shape democratic practices across continents. Through comparative analysis and case studies, we'll uncover the strengths, weaknesses, and evolving trends in democratic governance, fostering a deeper understanding of the universal principles and unique challenges of democracy in today's world. Does the United States do it right? What can be learned from other democracies around the world?

This session is provided through a grant from the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition. This session is non-partisan and is for informational purposes only.

About the teacher:

Dr. Rita Groh is an associate lecturer and researcher at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with an expertise in the field of political science. Her primary area of research is forced migration and democratic development. With an academic background and a passion for understanding the complexities of democratic political systems, Dr Groh is enthusiastic about bringing a political education and political awareness to everyone.

In addition to her academic pursuits at the university, Dr Groh actively engages in mentorship with K-12 students in Walker County Schools in North Georgia. In her free time, she enjoys reading and everything water related.