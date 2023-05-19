Dixon's Violin at Redbud - Chattanooga

Join us for a one-man improvisational symphony! As seen on TED.com, at Electric Forest, & Burning Man.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dixons-violin-at-redbud-chattanooga-tickets-598589275637

Friday, May 19

7:00 PM Doors Open

8:00 PM Dixon's Violin

Tickets only $20 online

Tickets $25 at the door if still available

All ages welcome

Children 12 and under are free

About Dixon's Violin:

You've never heard violin like this!  The world's premier visionary violinist, Dixon's life mission is to inspire people - and he has done so at over 1,000 concerts across North America, including giving four TED talks/performances, over ten years at Burning Man and Electric Forest, plus radio, TV, and film appearances.  A former technology leader and symphony violinist, Dixon walked away from a distinguished career to follow his dream full-time, and invented a whole new music genre.  Dixon now improvises on a 5-string electric violin with a looping system he developed to create an all-live one-man symphony, guided by his remarkable personal story of life transformation.

https://dixonsviolin.com/

https://www.facebook.com/dixonsviolin/videos/1810740125664989/

Redbud 2314 East 13th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
