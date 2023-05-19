Dixon's Violin at Redbud - Chattanooga

This is a Good Sound
DV Chattanooga Cover - 1
Dixon's Violin
Join us for a one-man improvisational symphony! As seen on TED.com, at Electric Forest, & Burning Man.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dixons-violin-at-redbud-chattanooga-tickets-598589275637
Friday, May 19
7:00 PM Doors Open
8:00 PM Dixon's Violin
Tickets only $20 online
Tickets $25 at the door if still available
All ages welcome
Children 12 and under are free
About Dixon's Violin:
You've never heard violin like this! The world's premier visionary violinist, Dixon's life mission is to inspire people - and he has done so at over 1,000 concerts across North America, including giving four TED talks/performances, over ten years at Burning Man and Electric Forest, plus radio, TV, and film appearances. A former technology leader and symphony violinist, Dixon walked away from a distinguished career to follow his dream full-time, and invented a whole new music genre. Dixon now improvises on a 5-string electric violin with a looping system he developed to create an all-live one-man symphony, guided by his remarkable personal story of life transformation.
https://dixonsviolin.com/
https://www.facebook.com/dixonsviolin/videos/1810740125664989/