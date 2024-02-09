DOCUMENTARY PRODUCED BY RENOWNED CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP PREMIERES IN CHATTANOOGA ON FEBRUARY 9

to

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Attorney Ben Crump, founder of Ben Crump Law, is known for his work on high profile civil rights cases, including the Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd cases, now has a connection to Chattanooga though a documentary he produced entitled, “How to Sue the Klan”.

The film features the heroic efforts of five African American women who were brutally attacked by the Ku Klux Klan members while waiting on a cab in downtown Chattanooga in 1980. Despite two Klans men being acquitted by an all-white jury in criminal court and the third only serving 6 months, the women were determined to get justice. Led by Randolph McLaughlin, Attorney at New York’s Center for Constitutional Rights, the women took the case to federal civil court utilizing the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Enforcement Act, a Reconstruction era law designed to curb racial violence. This case set a nationwide legal precedent, allowing more cases to be tried in civil courts seeking damages, weakening the Klan’s power and influence over time.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Randolph McLaughlin along with the one remaining survivor of The Chattanooga Five are planning to attend the premiere screening of “How to Sue the Klan” on Friday, February 9. The event will begin at 6 pm and it will be held at The Walker Theatre located at 339 McCallie Avenue. Following the screening, a panel discussion will be hosted.

While the program is free and open to the public, tickets are required. For more information about “How to Sue the Klan and to access complimentary tickets, visit www.thecivilcase.com

###

Info

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Education & Learning, Film, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - DOCUMENTARY PRODUCED BY RENOWNED CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP PREMIERES IN CHATTANOOGA ON FEBRUARY 9 - 2024-02-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DOCUMENTARY PRODUCED BY RENOWNED CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP PREMIERES IN CHATTANOOGA ON FEBRUARY 9 - 2024-02-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DOCUMENTARY PRODUCED BY RENOWNED CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP PREMIERES IN CHATTANOOGA ON FEBRUARY 9 - 2024-02-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - DOCUMENTARY PRODUCED BY RENOWNED CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY BEN CRUMP PREMIERES IN CHATTANOOGA ON FEBRUARY 9 - 2024-02-09 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box 5

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

January 8, 2024

Tuesday

January 9, 2024

Wednesday

January 10, 2024

Thursday

January 11, 2024

Friday

January 12, 2024

Saturday

January 13, 2024

Sunday

January 14, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours