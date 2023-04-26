× Expand Owned by Chattanooga Lookouts Dogs at the Diamond Night | Lookouts vs. Trash Pandas

Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Take your dog out to a ball game and enjoy a game with man's best friend! Pooch Passes cost just $5. Water and sanitation areas are provided. Sponsored by Veterinary Care and Specialty Group. Fans will have the opportunity to receive a digital coupon for a FREE item from Chick-fil-a on Chick-fil-a Giveaway Wednesday!