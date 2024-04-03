DRAWING MEDITATION - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In this workshop, you will learn drawing exercises to incorporate into your wellness routine.

Supplies: All materials included in this workshop, and all drawing levels are welcome.

About the instructor:

Christy Singleton is a visual artist and educator. She teaches art appreciation at Atlanta Technical College and enjoys creating projects with students at all levels of experience. You can find more information about Christy on her website.

