Dread Hollow: Scream Break

Dread Hollow 321 Browns Ferry Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Gruesome horror reigns at Cerberus Society’s Spring Gala at Dread Hollow. Step inside the darkness of Cerberus Mansion, where unimaginable deeds unfold, and a bloodthirsty killer is on the loose stalking his prey. The vengeful spirit of former Cerberus leader, Colonial Hesiod, haunts the room where his decaying corpse is on display for Gala guests to pay their last respects. Come if you dare and experience the terror of Dread Hollow.

Timed-entry tickets are available at DreadHollow.com. Haunt tickets are $15, and escape rooms are $15/person. Dread Hollow haunted house experiences and escape rooms are intense, often loud, and graphic. Parental discretion advised for anyone under the age of 12.

4238000576
please enable javascript to view
