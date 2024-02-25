Dune: Part Two Fan First Premiere

× Expand Warner Bros, IMAX. Experience Dune: Part Two early, in IMAX! See Dune: Part Two in stunning IMAX, with unmatched sound as part of the Fan First Premiere!

Experience Dune: Part Two early, in IMAX! See Dune: Part Two in stunning IMAX, with unmatched sound as part of the Fan First Premiere!

This follow‐up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

February 25 at 7:00 PM