Dune: Part Two in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This follow‐up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

February 29 at 6:15 PM

March 1 - 3 at 3:45 PM and 7:00 PM

March 4 - 7 at 6:15 PM

March 8 - 10 at 3:45 PM and 7:00 PM

March 11 - 14 at 6:15 PM

March 15 - 17 at 3:45 PM and 7:00 PM

March 18 - 21 at 6:15 PM

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
