Dune: Part Two in IMAX!

× Expand IMAX, WB Studios Experience Dune: Part 2 in IMAX! Tickets are on sale now to see the Sci-Fi Event of the year!

This follow‐up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

February 29 at 6:15 PM

March 1 - 3 at 3:45 PM and 7:00 PM

March 4 - 7 at 6:15 PM

March 8 - 10 at 3:45 PM and 7:00 PM

March 11 - 14 at 6:15 PM

March 15 - 17 at 3:45 PM and 7:00 PM

March 18 - 21 at 6:15 PM