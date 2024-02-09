Dune Re-Release in IMAX - Featuring a Sneak Peek at Dune: Part Two!

× Expand IMAX, WB Studios Experience the story from the beginning! See Dune in IMAX, and stick around for a special sneak peek at Dune: Part Two!

Ahead of Dune: Part Two, experience Dune in IMAX, with a special sneak peek of Part Two on the biggest screen possible.

Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) directs Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune,” the big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

February 9 at 6:15 PM

February 10 at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM

February 11 - 13 at 6:15 PM