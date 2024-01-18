Dvořák 6

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 399 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Noted conductor and CSO Music Director candidate Kalena Bovell leads the CSO on an exhilarating symphonic adventure with her distinctive flair. Leonard Bernstein's "Overture to Candide" sets the stage with its exuberant melodies and lively rhythms, inviting the audience into a world of whimsical storytelling. Zhou Tian's "Transcend" then guides listeners on a serene journey, where ethereal textures and intricate harmonies intertwine. The evening reaches its zenith with Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 6 in D Major, Op. 60, B. 112, a testament to the composer's mastery of orchestral color, as the symphony navigates through pastoral landscapes and jubilant fervor.

Concerts & Live Music
