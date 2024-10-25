× Expand The Signal Dylan Gossett - The Back 40 Tour

Dylan Gossett is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from Austin, TX. Dylan began writing and recording music during his early teen years using Garage Band on his mother's computer. Throughout high school, college at Texas A&M, and a job at Formula 1 Racing, music remained Dylan’s true passion. Inspired to finally release music by a new generation of singer-songwriters he saw emerging online, Dylan began posting videos of his songs in April 2023 — immediately, his music struck a chord with a global audience.

Dylan released his first single “To Be Free” (entirely self-written, recorded, produced, and mixed in his bedroom) on June 30th, 2023. Shortly thereafter, he teased a snippet of what would become his next song and breakout viral hit “Coal.” The video instantly took off, gaining over 1 million views within the first week. He quickly got back into his bedroom and created the song from scratch before releasing it on July 27th. Since its release, “Coal” has garnered over 150 million global streams, received Gold Certifications in the US and Australia and Platinum Certifications in Canada and Ireland, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and the Official Singles Chart Top 100 in the UK, reached the Top 5 on the Country Radio Chart in Australia, and continues to climb the Spotify US Top 200. The New York Times called “Coal” “one of the year’s best country songs,” and Billboard declared, “‘Coal’ and ‘To Be Free’ position Gossett as a formidable, heart-on-his-sleeve singer-songwriter with immense potential.”

In October 2023, Dylan released his highly anticipated debut EP No Better Time (also self-written, recorded, produced, and mixed in his bedroom) via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records. The EP received a slew of critical acclaim from The New York Times, Billboard, Grammy.com, Atwood Magazine, Music Row, Holler Country, Country Central, and more.

On the touring front, Dylan just wrapped his debut headline tour, dubbed the “No Better Time Tour,” across cities in North America and in London and Dublin — which sold-out immediately upon on-sale. Dylan also made his festival debuts at Tortuga Music Festival, SXSW, and Two Step Inn Festival. Last Fall, Dylan supported Noah Kahan in arenas across Australia, and opened for Morgan Wallen at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.